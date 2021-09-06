Maj. Gen. German Lopez, Colombian Army chief of force generation, greets Colombian soldiers during a visit to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., June 9, 2021. The Colombian Army is the second South American army to conduct bilateral training with a U.S. Army unit as part of a JRTC rotation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6693855 VIRIN: 210609-A-AX527-1001 Resolution: 4624x2604 Size: 5.29 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.