    Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South [Image 2 of 3]

    Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South

    LA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Donald Sparks 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen. German Lopez, Colombian Army chief of force generation, greets Colombian soldiers during a visit to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., June 9, 2021. The Colombian Army is the second South American army to conduct bilateral training with a U.S. Army unit as part of a JRTC rotation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:40
    LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South

