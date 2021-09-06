A U.S. Army solider, left, and a Colombian Army soldier, right, train together at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., June 9, 2021. The Colombian Army is the second South American army to conduct bilateral training with a U.S. Army unit as part of a JRTC rotation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6693854 VIRIN: 210609-A-A4452-8832 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 4.14 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.