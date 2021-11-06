344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, and Spc. Avion Smith, 344th MI BN student, cut the cake during the 246th Army Birthday Ball Restoration Celebration at the Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo, Texas, June 11, 2021. According to military customs, ceremonial cake cutting is traditionally done by the highest ranking individual and the lowest ranking individual in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021
Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US