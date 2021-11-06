Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball [Image 2 of 2]

    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, and Spc. Avion Smith, 344th MI BN student, cut the cake during the 246th Army Birthday Ball Restoration Celebration at the Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo, Texas, June 11, 2021. According to military customs, ceremonial cake cutting is traditionally done by the highest ranking individual and the lowest ranking individual in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6693833
    VIRIN: 210611-F-DX569-1213
    Resolution: 3611x2579
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball
    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cake cutting
    U.S. Army
    Army Birthday
    344th Military Intelligence Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT