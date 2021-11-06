344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, speaks during the 246th Army Birthday Ball Restoration Celebration at the Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo, Texas, June 11, 2021. The ball was held to honor those who led daily operations throughout the pandemic, such as frontline medical workers, the Soldiers and the San Angelo community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021
Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US