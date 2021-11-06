Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, speaks during the 246th Army Birthday Ball Restoration Celebration at the Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo, Texas, June 11, 2021. The ball was held to honor those who led daily operations throughout the pandemic, such as frontline medical workers, the Soldiers and the San Angelo community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    This work, 344th MI BN celebrates 246th Birthday with Ball [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Army Birthday
    344th Military Intelligence Battalion
    Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki

