BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital conducted a ceremonial cake cutting during their Army Birthday Celebration at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on June 14. Spc. Fabiana Pettroza, the youngest Soldier, Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, BJACH commander, Maj. Cynthia Styner, the most mature Soldier in attendance and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, cut the cake at the event.

