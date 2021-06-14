Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration [Image 3 of 3]

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital conducted a ceremonial cake cutting during their Army Birthday Celebration at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on June 14. Spc. Fabiana Pettroza, the youngest Soldier, Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, BJACH commander, Maj. Cynthia Styner, the most mature Soldier in attendance and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, cut the cake at the event.

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Corporals
    Army Birthday
    Army Medicine

