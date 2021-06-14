BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration

(Pictured from left: Cpl. Yongxing Sun, Cpl. Kenaura Warren and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou)



Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, removes specialist rank and replaces it with corporal chevrons for Cpl. Kenaura Warren during the BJACH Army Birthday Ceremony at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on June 14. Ten Soldiers were laterally promoted from specialist to corporal in accordance with Army Directive 2021-17.

