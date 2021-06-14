Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    (Pictured from left: Cpl. Darell Antonetty-Torres, Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, Cpl. Dillan Bryant, Cpl. Cayden Haas and Cpl. Jacob Loya)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, removes specialist rank and replaces it with corporal chevrons for Cpl. Dillan Bryant during the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Army Birthday Ceremony at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on June 14. Ten Soldiers were laterally promoted from specialist to corporal in accordance with Army Directive 2021-17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6693819
    VIRIN: 210614-A-GR633-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH appoints eligible specialists to corporal during Army Birthday Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Corporals
    Army Birthday
    Army Medicine

