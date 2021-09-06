403rd SFS help train future AF officers, National Guard, deployers

An Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps squad advanced on the 'bridge' to secure it during their ground attack training exercise, while members of the 403rd Security Forces Squadron assisted by playing the role of the enemy combatant to prevent the cadets from taking the bridge. Four members of the 403rd SFS volunteered to go to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss. and help the Asymmetric Threat Training Support Program instructors this week during their annual tour, June 7-11, 2021. This training provides realistic, intense, stressful and challenging battlefield training scenarios for all service members, to include Reserve Officers' Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

