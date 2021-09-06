403rd SFS help train future AF officers, National Guard, deployers

Senior Airman Hardy Watts, 403rd Security Forces Squadron squad member, lines up a 'shot' from concealment behind a concrete barrior during the ground attack training exercise for the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps. He was one of four volunteers from the 403rd SFS to go to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss. and help the Asymmetric Threat Training Support Program instructors this week during their annual tour, June 7-11, 2021. This training provides realistic, intense, stressful and challenging battlefield training scenarios for all service members, to include Reserve Officers' Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

