    403rd SFS help train future AF officers, National Guard, deployers [Image 5 of 8]

    403rd SFS help train future AF officers, National Guard, deployers

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Hardy Watts, 403rd Security Forces Squadron squad member, lines up a 'shot' from concealment behind a concrete barrior during the ground attack training exercise for the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps. He was one of four volunteers from the 403rd SFS to go to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss. and help the Asymmetric Threat Training Support Program instructors this week during their annual tour, June 7-11, 2021. This training provides realistic, intense, stressful and challenging battlefield training scenarios for all service members, to include Reserve Officers' Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    defenders
    AF ROTC
    403rd Wing
    Wing of Choice
    403 SFS

