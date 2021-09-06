Tech. Sgt. Tommilleus Harper, 403rd Security Forces Squadron squad leader, waited for the convoy to arrive at the location of the simulated IED (Improvised Explosive Devise) during the mounted lane training route ambush. He was one of four volunteers from the 403rd SFS to go to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss. and help the Asymmetric Threat Training Support Program instructors this week during their annual tour, June 7-11, 2021. This training provides realistic, intense, stressful and challenging battlefield training scenarios for all service members, to include Reserve Officers' Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 15:49 Photo ID: 6693625 VIRIN: 210609-F-WF462-1037 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.74 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd SFS help train future AF officers, National Guard, deployers [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.