1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday

U.S. Army 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division leaders serve Soldiers lunch during a celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. During a deployment, events like this can strengthen unit cohesion and increase Soldiers’ morale. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

