U.S. Army 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division leaders serve Soldiers lunch during a celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. During a deployment, events like this can strengthen unit cohesion and increase Soldiers’ morale. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6692998
|VIRIN:
|210614-Z-CT853-1034
|Resolution:
|6026x4017
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
