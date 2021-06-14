Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday [Image 8 of 8]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday

    GERMANY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division leaders serve Soldiers lunch during a celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. During a deployment, events like this can strengthen unit cohesion and increase Soldiers’ morale. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:30
    Photo ID: 6692998
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-CT853-1034
    Resolution: 6026x4017
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    USArmy
    1CAB
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT