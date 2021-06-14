1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday

From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano, Maj. Abraham Sarmiento and Col. Bryan Chivers, leaders assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, gather for a photo during the Army’s 246th birthday celebration at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. The unit is deployed to Germany in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve providing support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and its partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

