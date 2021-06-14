1st Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates the Army's 246th Birthday

U.S. Army Pfc. Angela Orengo (left) and Sgt. Maj. David Bowen (right), both Soldiers assigned to the 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Aviation Combat Brigade, cut a cake in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. In the U.S. Army, it is a time honored tradition for the youngest and oldest Soldier in a unit to cut ceremonial cakes together. Moments like this highlight the multiple generations serving in the Army and its longevity through the years. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

