Colonel Calvin B. Powell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander visited the Airmen at Chabelley Airfield, May 6, 2021. Col. Powell had many hands-on opportunities including riding in the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firetruck and a demonstration showing the capabilities of the Military Working Dogs established at Chabelley Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6692304
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-AV821-1003
|Resolution:
|1958x1399
|Size:
|401.19 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS
