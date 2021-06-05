Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti

Colonel Calvin B. Powell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander visited the Airmen at Chabelley Airfield, May 6, 2021. Col. Powell had many hands-on opportunities including riding in the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firetruck and a demonstration showing the capabilities of the Military Working Dogs established at Chabelley Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jan K. Valle)

