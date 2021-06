Colonel Calvin B. Powell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander visited the Airmen at Camp Lemonnier, May 5, 2021. During his tour he met the Airmen who support the mission for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jan K. Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:48 Photo ID: 6692299 VIRIN: 210505-F-AV821-1001 Resolution: 1807x1291 Size: 255.46 KB Location: CAMP LERMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.