    Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti [Image 2 of 6]

    Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Calvin B. Powell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander visited the Airmen at Camp Lemonnier, May 5, 2021. During his tour he met the Airmen who support the mission for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jan K. Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6692300
    VIRIN: 210505-F-AV821-1002
    Resolution: 1846x1319
    Size: 330.61 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Powell visits Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    776EABS
    726EABS

