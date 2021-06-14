Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUFFALO NAVY WEEK [Image 6 of 6]

    BUFFALO NAVY WEEK

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210614-N-RB168-0318 BUFFALO, NY. (June 14, 2021) – Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, administers the oath of enlistment for 21 future Sailors aboard Guided Missile Cruiser USS Little Rock CL-92 (CLG-4), during the opening day ceremony of Buffalo Navy Week. CLG-4, the only Guided Missile Cruiser on display in the world, is the largest of the vessels at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6692111
    VIRIN: 210614-N-RB168-0318
    Resolution: 2018x1158
    Size: 993.4 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUFFALO NAVY WEEK [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo Navy Week
    Buffalo Navy Week
    Buffalo Navy Week
    NAVY BUFFALO WEEK
    Buffalo Navy Week
    BUFFALO NAVY WEEK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #BUFFALO #NAVYWEEK #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT