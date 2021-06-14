210614-N-RB168-0318 BUFFALO, NY. (June 14, 2021) – Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, administers the oath of enlistment for 21 future Sailors aboard Guided Missile Cruiser USS Little Rock CL-92 (CLG-4), during the opening day ceremony of Buffalo Navy Week. CLG-4, the only Guided Missile Cruiser on display in the world, is the largest of the vessels at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

