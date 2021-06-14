210614-N-RB168-0317 BUFFALO, NY. (June 14, 2021) – More than 21 future Sailors take the oath of enlistment aboard Guided Missile Cruiser USS Little Rock CL-92 (CLG-4), during the opening day ceremony of Buffalo Navy Week. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, was the enlisting officer for the ceremony. CLG-4, the only Guided Missile Cruiser on display in the world, is the largest of the vessels at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6692110
|VIRIN:
|210614-N-RB168-0317
|Resolution:
|2018x1068
|Size:
|911.2 KB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
