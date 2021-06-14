210614-N-RB168-0317 BUFFALO, NY. (June 14, 2021) – More than 21 future Sailors take the oath of enlistment aboard Guided Missile Cruiser USS Little Rock CL-92 (CLG-4), during the opening day ceremony of Buffalo Navy Week. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, was the enlisting officer for the ceremony. CLG-4, the only Guided Missile Cruiser on display in the world, is the largest of the vessels at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6692110 VIRIN: 210614-N-RB168-0317 Resolution: 2018x1068 Size: 911.2 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.