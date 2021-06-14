NAVY BUFFALO WEEK

210614-N-RB168-0315 BUFFALO, NY. (June 14, 2021) – Chief Navy Counselor James Pullom, Marketing and Advertising Officer, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speaks with media following a mass enlistment ceremony aboard Guided Missile Cruiser USS Little Rock CL-92 (CLG-4). The ceremony was a part of opening day for Buffalo Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

