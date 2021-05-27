Army Brig. Gen. Tom James, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, makes comments during the organization's first hail and farewell event since the pandemic at the pavilion at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2021. The picnic provided a venue to recognize several members for their contributions to the organization as well as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie prior to the holiday weekend. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Brianna Fields)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6691932 VIRIN: 210527-F-XX000-097 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.98 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.