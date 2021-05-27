Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event [Image 3 of 4]

    JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    Army Brig. Gen. Tom James, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, makes comments during the organization's first hail and farewell event since the pandemic at the pavilion at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2021. The picnic provided a venue to recognize several members for their contributions to the organization as well as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie prior to the holiday weekend. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Brianna Fields)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6691932
    VIRIN: 210527-F-XX000-097
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activities and Events

    Space Command
    JTF-SD

