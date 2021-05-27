JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event

Tony Prater, Stacey Petruna and Maj. Munson Anderson, Joint Task Force-Space Defense members, gather at the organization's first hail and farewell event in more than a year at the pavilion on Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2021. The event featured food, games and leadership comments to honor incoming and departing members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Brianna Fields)

