JTF-SD resumes hail, farewell event

Army Lt. Col. Dustin Knaus, National Space Defense Center chief of current operations, introduces new teammate 1st Lt. Hannah, Rached during the Joint Task Force-Space Defense's hail and farewell picnic at the Schriever Air Force Base pavilion, May 27, 2021. Rached's role in the organization will support space domain awareness operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Brianna Fields)

