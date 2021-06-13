Joint Task Force Javits marks Army Birthday

New York Army National Guard Pfc Luke Storman , the yoiungest Soldier present, Col Michael Bice, commander of Joint Task Force Javitts, and the oldest Soldier on the task force, First Sgt. Damon Glover , cut the Army Birthday cake at the New York State mass vaccination site at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on June 14, 2021 to mark the Army's 246th Birthday. Over 600 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty supporting the vaccination site.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Specialist Li Ji)

