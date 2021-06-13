Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Javits marks Army Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Task Force Javits marks Army Birthday

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Pfc Luke Storman , the yoiungest Soldier present, Col Michael Bice, commander of Joint Task Force Javitts, and the oldest Soldier on the task force, First Sgt. Damon Glover , cut the Army Birthday cake at the New York State mass vaccination site at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on June 14, 2021 to mark the Army's 246th Birthday. Over 600 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty supporting the vaccination site.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Specialist Li Ji)

