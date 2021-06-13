Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday marked at Javits [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Birthday marked at Javits

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Damon Glover dishes out pieces for Army birthday cake to Soldiers at the New York state mass vaccination site at the Jacob Javits Convention ?Center in New York City on June 14, 2021 following a traditional Army Birthday cake cutting ceremony. More than 600 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty at the site. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Li Ji.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6691413
    VIRIN: 210614-A-MG123-1015
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday marked at Javits [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force Javits marks Army Birthday
    Army Birthday marked at Javits
    NY Army Guard Marks Army Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard marks Army Birthday with ceremonies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    cake
    New York Army National Guard
    Army Birthday
    Joint Task Force Javits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT