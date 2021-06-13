New York Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Damon Glover dishes out pieces for Army birthday cake to Soldiers at the New York state mass vaccination site at the Jacob Javits Convention ?Center in New York City on June 14, 2021 following a traditional Army Birthday cake cutting ceremony. More than 600 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty at the site. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Li Ji.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 15:16 Photo ID: 6691413 VIRIN: 210614-A-MG123-1015 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Birthday marked at Javits [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.