    NY Army Guard Marks Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    NY Army Guard Marks Army Birthday

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers on duty at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City running a state COVID-19 mass vaccination site, spice up the traditional Army Birthday celebration on June 14, 2021, with a New York thin slize pizza decked out to mark the occasion. Over 600 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty at the Javits vaccination site. (U..S. Army National Guard photo buy Spc. Ji Li.)

