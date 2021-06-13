New York Army National Guard Soldiers on duty at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City running a state COVID-19 mass vaccination site, spice up the traditional Army Birthday celebration on June 14, 2021, with a New York thin slize pizza decked out to mark the occasion. Over 600 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty at the Javits vaccination site. (U..S. Army National Guard photo buy Spc. Ji Li.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 15:16 Photo ID: 6691414 VIRIN: 210614-A-MG123-1017 Resolution: 3008x2448 Size: 723.77 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Army Guard Marks Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.