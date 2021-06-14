John Musser and his wife Robin Musser pose for a photo. Robin was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s December of 2018 and John has been caring for her ever since. (Courtesy Photo)
The longest day of the year: Musser to row 24 hours
