    The longest day of the year: Musser to row 24 hours [Image 2 of 2]

    The longest day of the year: Musser to row 24 hours

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    John Musser trains on a row machine in preparation for an upcoming event. Musser will attempt to row 24-hours straight to show his appreciation to the caregivers who dedicate their lives to Alzheimer’s patients.
