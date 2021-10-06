U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel Ellison, Task Force Spartan signals intelligence officer in charge, conducts preventative maintenance checks and services on a generator during the TF Spartan Executive Officer Academy, June 10, 2021, at the Camp Arifjan motor pool in Kuwait. The academy was held to assist first and second lieutenants in their professional development and to prepare them for future positions as an executive officer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6690512
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-XZ333-1017
|Resolution:
|4788x3216
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel Ellison conducts preventative maintenance checks and services during TF Spartan XO Academy [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
