Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Printy, Task Force Spartan Battalion maintenance officer, speaks to a group of TF Spartan lieutenants on motor pool responsibilities during the TF Spartan Executive Officer Academy, June 10, 2021, at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. The academy was held to assist first and second lieutenants in their professional development and to prepare them for future positions as an executive officer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:36 Photo ID: 6690499 VIRIN: 210610-Z-XZ333-1011 Resolution: 5100x3240 Size: 9.83 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Printy speaks to group of TF Spartan lieutenants during XO Academy [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.