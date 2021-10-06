U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame, Task Force Spartan deputy commanding general – sustainment, gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services to 1st Lt. Brian Flanders, Operations Company executive officer, 36th Infantry Division, TF Spartan, during an XO Academy, June 10, 2021, at the Camp Arifjan motor pool in Kuwait. TF Spartan held the academy to assist first and second lieutenants in their professional development and to prepare them for future positions as an executive officer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6690525
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-XZ333-1030
|Resolution:
|3648x5008
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services during TF Spartan XO Academy [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
