U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame, Task Force Spartan deputy commanding general – sustainment, gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services to 1st Lt. Brian Flanders, Operations Company executive officer, 36th Infantry Division, TF Spartan, during an XO Academy, June 10, 2021, at the Camp Arifjan motor pool in Kuwait. TF Spartan held the academy to assist first and second lieutenants in their professional development and to prepare them for future positions as an executive officer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:37 Photo ID: 6690525 VIRIN: 210610-Z-XZ333-1030 Resolution: 3648x5008 Size: 9.19 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services during TF Spartan XO Academy [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.