    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services during TF Spartan XO Academy [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services during TF Spartan XO Academy

    KUWAIT

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Adame, Task Force Spartan deputy commanding general – sustainment, gives guidance on preventative maintenance checks and services to 1st Lt. Brian Flanders, Operations Company executive officer, 36th Infantry Division, TF Spartan, during an XO Academy, June 10, 2021, at the Camp Arifjan motor pool in Kuwait. TF Spartan held the academy to assist first and second lieutenants in their professional development and to prepare them for future positions as an executive officer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

