African Lion 2021 - Airborne Wing Exchange

A Royal Moroccan paratrooper presents Royal Moroccan Jump Wings to a British paratrooper during a wing exchange on the Grier Labouie Airbase in Morocco, June 13, 2021. Africa Lion 21 began with U.S. and Moroccan paratroopers conducting an airborne jump into Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Location: GRIER LABOUIE AIRBASE, MA