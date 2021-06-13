U.S Army Lt. Col. Kevin Ward, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, presents the U.S. Army Parachutist Badge to Royal Moroccan Army Paratroopers during a jump wing exchange on the Grier Labouie Airbase, Morocco following a joint forced entry exercise during African Lion 2021, June 13, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6690505 VIRIN: 210613-A-GM448-1061 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.33 MB Location: GRIER LABOUIE AIRBASE, MA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 - Airborne Wing Exchange [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Adrian Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.