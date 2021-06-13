Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - Airborne Wing Exchange [Image 5 of 8]

    African Lion 2021 - Airborne Wing Exchange

    GRIER LABOUIE AIRBASE, MOROCCO

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Pacheco 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    A Royal Moroccan paratrooper presents Moroccan Jump Wings to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Fred Tolman, Sergeant Major of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a wing exchange on the Grier Labouie Airbase in Morocco, June 13, 2021. Africa Lion 21 began with U.S. and Moroccan paratroopers conducting an airborne jump into Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

