Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 13, 2021) Mineman 2nd Class Lynyrd Abella fires a .50 caliber machine gun at an inflatable target known as a “killer Tomato” aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during exercise African Lion 2021 in the Atlantic Ocean, June 13, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’ largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:25
    Photo ID: 6690498
    VIRIN: 210613-N-GW139-1583
    Resolution: 4445x3175
    Size: 409.15 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment
    USS Ross
    AfricanLion
    USNS Trenton
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    AfricanLionEx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT