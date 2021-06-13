ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 13, 2021) Mineman 2nd Class Lynyrd Abella fires a .50 caliber machine gun at an inflatable target known as a “killer Tomato” aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during exercise African Lion 2021 in the Atlantic Ocean, June 13, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’ largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6690498 VIRIN: 210613-N-GW139-1583 Resolution: 4445x3175 Size: 409.15 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.