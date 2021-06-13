Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maneuvering exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 13, 2021) The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Trenton (T-EPF-5), left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rose (DDG 71), center, and the Moroccan navy Sigma class frigate Allal Ben Abdellah (615), sail in formation to kick off exercise African Lion 2021 with the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 13, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’ largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 10:25
    Photo ID: 6690497
    VIRIN: 210613-N-GW139-1136
    Resolution: 5045x3604
    Size: 731.18 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maneuvering exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams .50 caliber machine gun exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment
    USS Ross
    AfricanLion
    USNS Trenton
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    AfricanLionEx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT