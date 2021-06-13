ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 13, 2021) The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Trenton (T-EPF-5), left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rose (DDG 71), center, and the Moroccan navy Sigma class frigate Allal Ben Abdellah (615), sail in formation to kick off exercise African Lion 2021 with the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 13, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’ largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

