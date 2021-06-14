379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a congratulatory round of applause after assuming command of the 379th AEW June 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Change of Command ceremonies are a military tradition that represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

