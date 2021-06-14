Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a congratulatory round of applause after assuming command of the 379th AEW June 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Change of Command ceremonies are a military tradition that represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 06:43
|Photo ID:
|6690241
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-DR848-1040
|Resolution:
|6350x3746
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
