Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC [Image 3 of 5]

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, incoming 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, renders a salute to Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, outgoing 379th AEW commander, during the official wing Change of Command ceremony June 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6690240
    VIRIN: 210614-F-DR848-1032
    Resolution: 3859x4710
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    COC
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT