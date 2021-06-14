Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, incoming 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, renders a salute to Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, outgoing 379th AEW commander, during the official wing Change of Command ceremony June 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 06:43
|Photo ID:
|6690240
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-DR848-1032
|Resolution:
|3859x4710
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT