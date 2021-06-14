379th Air Expeditionary Wing CoC

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, incoming 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, outgoing 379th AEW commander, during the official wing Change of Command ceremony June 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

