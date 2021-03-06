Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ECONS change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    380th ECONS change of command

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander and Maj. John Ellis, 380th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron (ECONS) incoming commander, receives the guidon during a change of command ceremony for the 380th ECONS at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 02:04
    Photo ID: 6689836
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-KL947-1060
    Resolution: 3467x2314
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th ECONS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COC
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    380th ECONS

