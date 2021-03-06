380th ECONS change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander and Maj. John Hoffman, 380th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron (ECONS) outgoing commander, exchange a salute after Hoffman was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony for the 380th ECONS at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

