The official party arrives for the change of command ceremony of the 380th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6689834
|VIRIN:
|210604-Z-KL947-1011
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|170.78 KB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th ECONS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT