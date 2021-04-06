On June 4, 2021 a Ground-breaking Ceremony is held for a new Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Simulator Facility at Yokota Air Base Japan. Two Japanese monks is performing a Jichin-sai also known as ground-breaking ceremony ritual. The participants were Col Thomas Verell POJ USACE District Commander Camp Zama Japan District of Engineers, and Yokota Air base Commander, Dr. Christine Altendorf Chief of Engineering and Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Also, Col Andrew J. Campbell is the commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6689798 VIRIN: 210604-A-HP734-005 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.23 MB Location: TOKYO, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground Breaking Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.