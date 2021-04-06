On June 4, 2021 a Ground-breaking Ceremony was held for a new Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Simulator Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Two Japanese monks performed a Jichin-sai also known as ground-breaking ritual ceremony. Dr. Christine Altendorf, Chief of Engineering and Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), performs the Jichin-sai ritual by cutting the rice plant with a wooden sickle.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6689777
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-HP734-003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ground Breaking Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
