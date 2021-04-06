On June 4, 2021 a Ground-breaking Ceremony was held for a new Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Simulator Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Two Japanese monks performed a Jichin-sai also known as ground-breaking ritual ceremony. Dr. Christine Altendorf, Chief of Engineering and Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), performs the Jichin-sai ritual by cutting the rice plant with a wooden sickle.

