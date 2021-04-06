Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground breaking Ceremony

    TOKYO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    On June 4, 2021 a Ground-breaking Ceremony was held for a new Air Force Special Operations Command Simulator Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    Corps of Engineers Air Force Special Operations Command Simulator Facility at Yokota Air Base

