Recruit Caleb J. Dallmann, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, buddy rushes forward during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 8, 2021. Dallmann was recruited out of Plainfield, Ill. with Recruiting Substation Plainfield, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6689427
|VIRIN:
|210608-M-CI314-1028
|Resolution:
|4388x2925
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
