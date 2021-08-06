Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 8, 2021. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6689429
|VIRIN:
|210608-M-CI314-1035
|Resolution:
|3190x2127
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT