Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 8, 2021. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

