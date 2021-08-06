Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 1 of 5]

    Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 8, 2021. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

