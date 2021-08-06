Kilo Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 8, 2021. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
