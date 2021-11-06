U.S. Army Spc. Lance Drummer, an infantryman assigned to the B Company 2/121 Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, demonstrates the proper operation of the M240B to Soldiers from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during Exercise African Lion near Cap Draa, Morocco, June 11, 2021. Drummer conducts familiarization on the M240 to increase interoperability of the Moroccan and American forces. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

