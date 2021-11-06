U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael McMurphy, Staff Sgt. Matthias Moore, Staff Sgt. Crisanto Soriano, Staff Sgt. Christopher Fussell 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade take a break from their duties of Range Safety Officers, near Cap Draa, Morocco, June 11, 2021. McMurphy, Moore, Soriano, Fussell assisted the interoperability of the Moroccans, Senegalese, and Americans during a weapons familiarization fire during Exercise African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6689209 VIRIN: 210611-Z-MB608-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.71 MB Location: MA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.