    African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Cpl. Micheal Lawson an infantryman assigned to the B Company 2/121 Infantry Regiment, Gerogia Army National Guard, demonstrates the proper opertation of the M249B to Soldiers from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during Exercise African Lion near Cap Draa, Morocco, June 11, 2021. Lawson conducts familiarization on the M249 to increase interoperability of the Moroccan and American forces. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6689211
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-MB608-1028
    Resolution: 6014x4009
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

